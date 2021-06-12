HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 111,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter worth $482,000. 45.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Partner Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Shares of GPAC stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.