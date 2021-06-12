HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Monument Circle Acquisition during the first quarter worth $963,000. Towerview LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,645,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monument Circle Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $580,000.

Shares of MON stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76. Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

