HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 9.3% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Utz Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 39.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.72 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stephens raised Utz Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, and TORTIYAHS brands.

