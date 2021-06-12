HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 79,478 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Covanta as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Covanta by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 828,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 99,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Covanta by 35.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 110,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 28,796 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Covanta by 7.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covanta by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,764,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,481,000 after acquiring an additional 432,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Covanta by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 229,786 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 162,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVA. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Covanta in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of Covanta stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.36 and a beta of 1.38. Covanta Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $17.76.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s payout ratio is -152.38%.

About Covanta

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

