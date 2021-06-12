HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,674 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GWW opened at $459.20 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $291.22 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $441.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.22.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,898,836.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815 over the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GWW. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.85.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

