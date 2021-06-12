HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 36.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

EQC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of EQC stock opened at $28.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.20 and a beta of 0.19. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $33.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.95.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.71 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 26.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

