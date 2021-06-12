HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 217.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AOR. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,501,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2,122.6% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $56.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.11. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $45.12 and a one year high of $56.12.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

