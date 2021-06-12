HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.95% of North Atlantic Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,000.

Shares of North Atlantic Acquisition stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $9.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.78.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

