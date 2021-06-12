HighTower Advisors LLC Takes $1.05 Million Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Vontier by 1,217.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,317,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,886,000 after buying an additional 1,217,663 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vontier by 254.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,815,000 after acquiring an additional 446,429 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Vontier by 104.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.00. Vontier Co. has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.