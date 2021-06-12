HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 110,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.09% of One Equity Partners Open Water I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $461,000.

One Equity Partners Open Water I stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $9.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.72.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

