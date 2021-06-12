HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $592,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,987,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth $46,506,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,733,000 after buying an additional 208,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3,024.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 187,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,569,000 after acquiring an additional 181,495 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JLL opened at $211.63 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $212.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $300,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.