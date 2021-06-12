Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

NYSE:HIW opened at $48.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Highwoods Properties has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $48.73.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.63%.

In other news, Director David John Hartzell sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $55,199.88. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 2,381.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

