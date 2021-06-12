Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,496 ($19.55). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,486 ($19.41), with a volume of 147,542 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on HILS. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,775 ($23.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded shares of Hill & Smith to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,580 ($20.64) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,775 ($23.19).

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,495.61. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.48.

In other news, insider Paul Simmons bought 3,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,504 ($19.65) per share, for a total transaction of £55,136.64 ($72,036.37).

Hill & Smith Company Profile (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.