Hive 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.96 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000922 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Hive has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. Hive has a market cap of $135.35 million and $3.96 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000191 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000200 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000533 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001836 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 409,416,405 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

