Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Market Cap Achieves $5.97 Million

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 12th. One Hiveterminal Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiveterminal Token has a market capitalization of $5.97 million and approximately $242,500.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded down 26.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00061333 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003835 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00021323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.78 or 0.00791119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.33 or 0.08290431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00086212 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Coin Profile

HVN is a coin. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Hiveterminal Token is www.hiveterminal.com . Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hiveterminal aims to open up an entirely new market that provides liquidity to SMEs that are not able to get invoice factoring from traditional institutions. Through the use of the Ethereum blockchain, Hive serves as a decentralized data room for all invoices submitted assigns a unique fingerprint to every invoice issued by tokenizing invoices and publishing them on blockchain. This makes it possible for businesses to automate their invoicing process and take advantage of factoring services. The HVN is an ERC20 token built on Ethereum that grants its holder the right to claim right over invoices on the Hive platform and obtain credit scores for certain entities which have a sufficient financial track record on the Hive blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars.

