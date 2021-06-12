Homeros Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Homeros has a market capitalization of $48.97 million and $10.02 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for about $0.0952 or 0.00000267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Homeros has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00061183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00022038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.65 or 0.00789597 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,954.93 or 0.08283984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00086142 BTC.

About Homeros

HMR is a coin. It launched on February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Homeros Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

