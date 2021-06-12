Honest Market Cap Reaches $2.47 Million (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last seven days, Honest has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.47 million and $46,466.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Honest coin can now be bought for about $0.0263 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Honest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00058491 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00165660 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.16 or 0.00197712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.57 or 0.01119391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,012.80 or 1.00091763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

Buying and Selling Honest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Honest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Honest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.