HOQU (HQX) Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. HOQU has a total market capitalization of $465,618.84 and approximately $1.11 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00061511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00021917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $285.44 or 0.00796230 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.43 or 0.08350018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00086851 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

