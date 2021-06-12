Hord (HORD) Market Capitalization Hits $7.23 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 12th. Hord has a total market cap of $7.23 million and $272,492.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hord has traded 22.8% lower against the dollar. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000621 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057601 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00159156 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.97 or 0.00196350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.41 or 0.01151765 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,534.19 or 0.99722870 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002705 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,697,140 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.