Hord (HORD) Market Capitalization Hits $7.29 Million

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 12th. In the last week, Hord has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hord coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000626 BTC on exchanges. Hord has a total market capitalization of $7.29 million and $197,902.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00058815 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.50 or 0.00169902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00196671 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.37 or 0.01135594 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,647.10 or 1.00108175 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,697,747 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.