Horizon Protocol Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.73 million and $126,911.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000610 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00058286 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.96 or 0.00184262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.19 or 0.00196101 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $405.58 or 0.01133059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,694.12 or 0.99717912 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizon Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

