Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,635,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 272,753 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.51% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $518,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 408,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,598,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,971,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,682,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,206,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,039,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 97,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 54,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In related news, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $1,102,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.08.

HZNP opened at $93.29 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $97.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.62.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.