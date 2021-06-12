Hornby (LON:HRN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hornby PLC (LON:HRN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.78). Hornby shares last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.70), with a volume of 108,596 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 55.12. The firm has a market cap of £89.31 million and a PE ratio of -133.75.

Hornby Company Profile (LON:HRN)

Hornby PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and supply of toy and hobby products. It offers products under various categories, including train sets, locomotives, train packs, wagons and coaches, power and control, and themes, as well as rail paints and weathering, tracks and track accessories, scenic accessories, and spare and other accessories.

