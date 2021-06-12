Hourglass Capital LLC Buys 545 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,207 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.8% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.2% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 36,428 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX lifted its stake in Microsoft by 62.9% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 6,537 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 26.5% in the first quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Microsoft by 4.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,060,537 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,664,663,000 after acquiring an additional 306,580 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 19.5% in the first quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 14,947 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,833,537.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.70.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $257.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $184.01 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $251.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

