Howdoo (UDOO) Trading 2.3% Lower This Week

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $10.54 million and approximately $538,414.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Howdoo alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.91 or 0.00061171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00022122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.44 or 0.00802429 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.41 or 0.08356419 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00086891 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 438,420,715 coins. The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Howdoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Howdoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.