Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.28.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBM. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$10.60 to C$12.20 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,807 shares in the company, valued at C$378,070.

HBM opened at C$8.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.48. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of C$3.67 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45. The firm has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$397.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$438.71 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

