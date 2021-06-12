Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Up 266.7% in May

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 266.7% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hudson Global stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.56. Hudson Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Hudson Global had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hudson Global will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HSON. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Hudson Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Hudson Global news, CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $25,710.00. Insiders have purchased 16,028 shares of company stock worth $285,092 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hudson Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.93% of Hudson Global worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global Company Profile

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

