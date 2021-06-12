Humaniq (HMQ) Market Cap Tops $1.25 Million

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $82,610.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Humaniq has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00061490 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00022335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.87 or 0.00794384 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.87 or 0.08368410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00087134 BTC.

Humaniq Profile

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Humaniq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.