Humanscape 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $35,850.00 (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0806 or 0.00000225 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $42.24 million and approximately $35,850.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00061108 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.60 or 0.00788645 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,977.04 or 0.08308044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00086289 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

HUM is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 524,009,635 coins. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

