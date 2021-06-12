HUNT Price Hits $0.21 (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. HUNT has a total market cap of $22.81 million and approximately $5,593.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 22.6% against the US dollar. One HUNT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00060443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00022221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $284.16 or 0.00799273 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.14 or 0.08362705 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00086737 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

