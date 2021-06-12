Huobi Token Price Reaches $13.02 (HT)

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Huobi Token has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $2.28 billion and approximately $244.49 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token coin can currently be purchased for $13.02 or 0.00036631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00061220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00022347 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.91 or 0.00798728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.83 or 0.08366345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00086772 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (HT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,074,232 coins. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

