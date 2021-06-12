HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.10% of HUTCHMED worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.47. HUTCHMED has a fifty-two week low of $21.33 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.35.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

