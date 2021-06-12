Hxro (HXRO) Tops One Day Volume of $1.08 Million

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, Hxro has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Hxro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001899 BTC on exchanges. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $153.36 million and $1.08 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00061655 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003784 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00021698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.76 or 0.00795087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.58 or 0.08354222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00086269 BTC.

About Hxro

Hxro (CRYPTO:HXRO) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

