Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.54.

A number of brokerages have commented on H. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of H opened at $81.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $792,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at $411,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,889. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of H. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

