Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.54.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

NYSE:H opened at $81.86 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 27.03% and a negative net margin of 59.83%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $792,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,656.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $151,146.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,340 shares of company stock worth $1,331,889. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,847,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,631,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 220,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after acquiring an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

