Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.35% of Hyatt Hotels worth $29,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,899,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 774,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,537,000 after buying an additional 363,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,976,000 after buying an additional 273,339 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 334,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,823,000 after buying an additional 204,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

H opened at $81.86 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.66.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.54.

In other news, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $792,700.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,656.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 3,518 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $306,382.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,139 shares in the company, valued at $795,915.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,340 shares of company stock worth $1,331,889. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.