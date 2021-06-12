HyperAlloy Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week (ALLOY)

HyperAlloy (CURRENCY:ALLOY) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 12th. One HyperAlloy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000356 BTC on major exchanges. HyperAlloy has a total market capitalization of $437,290.59 and approximately $112.00 worth of HyperAlloy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperAlloy has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00057955 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00161583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00196219 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.68 or 0.01163586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,815.17 or 1.00739296 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002715 BTC.

HyperAlloy’s total supply is 3,453,286 coins. HyperAlloy’s official Twitter account is @HyperJumpBSC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperAlloy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperAlloy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperAlloy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

