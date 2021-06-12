HyperDAO (HDAO) Price Down 16.2% Over Last Week

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $160,781.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00061511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00021917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.44 or 0.00796230 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.43 or 0.08350018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00086851 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,443,176 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

