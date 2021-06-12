HyperDAO Price Down 16.2% Over Last 7 Days (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. HyperDAO has a market cap of $6.11 million and $160,781.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00061511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00021917 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.44 or 0.00796230 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,993.43 or 0.08350018 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00086851 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 468,443,176 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

