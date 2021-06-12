Hyve Hits Market Cap of $7.59 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $7.59 million and $1.32 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000828 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hyve has traded up 11.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00058483 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.87 or 0.00173078 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00195710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.38 or 0.01122809 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,930.14 or 1.00509619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars.

