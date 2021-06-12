I/O Coin (IOC) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.10 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $2.10 million and $4,317.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000311 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.33 or 0.00459644 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003711 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00016148 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.31 or 0.01158832 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

I/O Coin (CRYPTO:IOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,922,581 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

