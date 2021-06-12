IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.10.

A number of brokerages have commented on IAC. BTIG Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $278.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $253.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities cut their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,713,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,121,000 after purchasing an additional 206,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,852,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,229,000 after purchasing an additional 741,927 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth $359,110,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,098,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,549,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $152.86. The stock had a trading volume of 939,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,167. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $179.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $217.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $3.95. The firm had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.49) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

