Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on IBDRY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iberdrola from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of IBDRY opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Iberdrola has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $61.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.73.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

