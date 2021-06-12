ichi.farm Price Hits $3.92 (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00057955 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00161583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00196219 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $413.68 or 0.01163586 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,815.17 or 1.00739296 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002715 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

