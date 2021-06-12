ICHI (ICHI) Achieves Market Cap of $9.88 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 12th. During the last seven days, ICHI has traded down 33.3% against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can now be purchased for $3.34 or 0.00009313 BTC on major exchanges. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $9.88 million and $77,260.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00058431 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.14 or 0.00173209 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.00195791 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.35 or 0.01116000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,870.31 or 0.99991487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,958,187 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

