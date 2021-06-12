Iconic Token (ICNQ) Price Reaches $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Iconic Token has a total market cap of $4.10 million and approximately $247.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00058768 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.24 or 0.00173682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00196229 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.58 or 0.01137431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,714.70 or 0.99669766 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,967,630 coins. Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars.

