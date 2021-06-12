Iconic Token (ICNQ) Reaches Market Cap of $4.06 Million

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $4.06 million and $472.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00057434 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00158080 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.84 or 0.00195968 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.52 or 0.01149013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,605.53 or 0.99900953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,967,630 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconic Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Iconic Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

