Idena Hits Market Cap of $4.68 Million (IDNA)

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Idena has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and $2,433.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000298 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Idena has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00058317 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00169472 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00195957 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.75 or 0.01125751 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008778 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 69,781,896 coins and its circulating supply is 44,033,990 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Idena is idena.io . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idena using one of the exchanges listed above.

