IDEX (IDEX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.36 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. IDEX has a market cap of $28.73 million and $1.36 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IDEX has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000140 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00061049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00022017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.13 or 0.00783267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.14 or 0.08257396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00086513 BTC.

IDEX (CRYPTO:IDEX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,794,068 coins. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

