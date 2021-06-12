Idle Price Down 18.1% This Week (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. One Idle coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.04 or 0.00016921 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $11.16 million and approximately $172,076.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idle has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00058317 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00169472 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.93 or 0.00195957 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.75 or 0.01125751 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,684.44 or 0.99991112 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,848,676 coins. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

